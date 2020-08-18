Here we go again. Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for suspects after another attempted vehicle theft in Harrisburg, Dakota News Now reports.

According to a post on the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Anna Way. Police say the vehicle was locked, preventing the three thieves from gaining entry to the truck.

The police are asking anyone with information or any video surveillance of this attempted theft to contact the sheriff's office directly at 605-764-5651 or through direct message on their Facebook page.

Police encourage people to remove all valuable from their vehicles at night and to remove the keys and lock the doors.

A week ago, Dakota News Now reported that seven vehicles were stolen around Lincoln County. Several were later found crashed in ditches around the area. Police arrested three suspects connected to those thefts.