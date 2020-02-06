Another Attempt To Freeze Clocks in South Dakota Fails

South Dakota came this close to making daylight savings time permanent in the state.

The daylight savings time bill failed to pass in the South Dakota House on Tuesday with a 33-33 tie.

Rep. Lana Greenfield, a Republican from Doland, introduced the bill as a way to avoid time disorientation some people feel when daylight savings time ends, Dakota News Now reports.

Greenfield may reintroduce the bill during this legislative session.

This issue has come before the South Dakota legislature several times in recent years and failed each time.

Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington recently approved legislation to make daylight savings time permanent in those states. The federal government still needs to sign off on it.