Anne Sullivan Elementary Edges Out Cleveland in the ‘Souper Bowl’

Each year, the NFL has the Super Bowl, here in the Sioux Empire, we have the "Souper Bowl."

By now, you probably know the NFL crowned a new football champion over the weekend, as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49er's on Sunday 31-20 in Super Bowl 54.

But did you know, here in the Sioux Empire, we also crowned another "Souper Bowl" champ last week?

Two Sioux Falls elementary schools have come up with their own competition to help out those less fortunate here in the Sioux Empire, they've dubbed their friendly little competition the "Souper Bowl."

As Dakota News Now reports, on the days leading up to the NFL's big game, the two elementary schools set out to compete in a canned soup drive for Feeding South Dakota.

There are daily prizes given away to the top-raising classroom from each school. Then, at the completion of the competition, the school that raises the most canned food items earns a trophy.

Cleveland Elementary Principal Mitch Scheaffer, told Dakota News Now, “It's neat to see kids actually bring stuff from their homes, and they know it's meaningful to someone else, and that's the whole point of it. we're trying to help our community overall. It’s truly a community service project for our kids to work on.”

According to Dakota News Now, this year's Souper Bowl was neck-and-neck at times, but in the end, Anne Sullivan Elementary edged out Cleveland in total cans collected, but Cleveland had the higher cans-per-student donation rate.

What's important, thanks to the combined efforts of both Sioux Falls schools, they ended up collecting more than 8,400 cans of non-perishable food items that will be given to Feeding South Dakota.

Great job gang!

