Animal Control Searches for Dog That Bit Man near McKennan Park

Sioux Falls Animal Control Officials are searching for a dog that bit a man riding his bike on Tuesday.

Dakota News Now is reporting the incident happened early Tuesday morning (March 31) in the McKennan Park area of Sioux Falls.

According to the report, the man was riding his bike on the sidewalk around 6 AM when he passed a woman walking her dog on a leash near 26th Street and 4th Avenue. Police told Dakota News Now, the dog bit the man's ankle as he passed by.

Authorities say the dog in question is described as black, white, and fuzzy. The owner is a white woman said to be in her 40's to mid-'50s. She was wearing slacks and a tan jacket when the incident occurred.

Animal Control Officials need to locate the dog involved in Tuesday's incident soon to verify its vaccinations.

If you have any information that can aid their search, you're asked to please contact Animal Control at 367-7000.

Source: Dakota News Now

