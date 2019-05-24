Animal Control Looking for Dog That Bit Sioux Falls Woman

Okay, I admit I love dogs as much as the next person. When I see a hound, I generally get the urge to run over and befriend it. I think most dog people would admit to being that same way.

That, however, is not the smartest thing a person can do, for proof, check out what happened to a Sioux Falls woman out for a walk on Thursday morning.

KSFY TV is reporting that Animal Control is attempting to find a red retriever dog that was inside a dark silver Jeep, with the window partially down on Thursday, (May 23) near the 4600 block of South Tennis Lane.

According to KSFY, the woman came upon the dog in the car and put her finger near the window to greet it, in the process, the animal bit her on the finger.

Animal Control now needs to identify the owner of the dog to make sure the animal's vaccinations are current.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the dog, and its owner, you're asked to please contact Animal Control at 605-367-7000 .

Source: KSFY TV