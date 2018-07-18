And, The Best Food Truck in Sioux Falls Is…

Sioux Falls has seen an increase in food trucks. You see them at every summer festival, at special events in parking lots presented by local businesses, even outside bars at closing time. We love the selection of food. You'll find trucks that specialize in BBQ, pizza, Mexican food, Thai food, comfort food, desserts, and a whole lot more.

We asked our friends what Sioux Falls food truck was the best. We had over 15,000 votes in our poll! In the end, BBQ was king. The food truck with the most votes was Snortz BBQ . Like Snortz BBQ on Facebook so you can follow where they'll be setting up shop. You'll be able to enjoy some delicious pulled pork, beef brisket, Texas tacos, BBQ nachos, baby back ribs and even prime rib sandwiches once in a while.

It's no surprise BBQ was a favorite. We have a lot of great BBQ food trucks in Sioux Falls and three landed in the Top 5.

The rest of your Top 5:

2. Squealer's Smoke Shack

3. Antojitos Latinos

4. Berkes BBQ

5. My Place Mobile Cafe

See where your favorite food truck landed in the poll.

See Also: