An Iowa Couple Recreates The Past For Their 50th Anniversary

An idea three years in the making has created a special golden anniversary for an Iowa couple.

Kelly and Carolyn Gay from Des Moines did something not many married couples ever have the chance to; recreate their original wedding photos from 50 years ago. According to the US Census Bureau, most marriages in the US only last eight years, so this is quite an accomplishment.

Carolyn worked with Two Hoyles Photography to recreate the original poses in the same church the couple was married in back in 1971. The couple still had their original wedding clothes to wear for the shoot. Carolyn even grew out her hair to match the length in the original photos.

"We've been married 50 years and she's probably kept one secret for me and this was it," Kelly Gay told WQAD-TV.

Carolyn says being married for 50 years calls for something more than just a dinner.

"At one point in time, I thought, 'Oh it's just 50 years. Let's just go out and eat dinner and call it a day,'" Carolyn Gay said. "Then I thought, 'Really, for the number of people that got married the last 50 years, there aren't that many people that are still with the same original person.'"

The couple hopes that their happy story will be encouraging in these trying times.

"People are looking for good news and something to aspire to," Hoyle said. "What better to aspire to than a happy couple 50 years on from their original wedding date lovingly looking at each other again like it was their first day."

See the pictures in the video below.