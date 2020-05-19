An Empire Mall Anchor Store Is Set To Reopen This Week

An anchor store at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls that was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic is set to reopen this week.

JCPenney has announced they will reopen on Wednesday, May 20.

The store opening follows the reopening of the Empire Mall reopened on May 8 after being closed for several weeks, however, many stores in the mall still remain closed.

Chuck Wood/TSM

The company says they are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of their employees and customers. Dakota News Now reports the store will offer contactless checkout, protective shields at registers, and optional contact-free curbside pickup.

On Friday, May 15 it was announced that JCPenney declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will close 242 of its 846 stores as part of their restructuring. It is unknown if the Sioux Falls Empire Mall store will ultimately close. A list of the affected stores has not yet been disclosed.

JCPenney is the latest retail chain to declare bankruptcy due to financial strain due to COVID-19 related shutdowns.