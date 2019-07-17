Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith Bring Christmas Show to Denny

If you're like a lot of people, when you start hearing the term "Christmas in July", it may trigger a wide range of emotions, from complete indifference to a tingle of appreciation, perhaps a pinch of pain between your eyebrows signaling the start of a migraine, or downright anger.

For someone like me, (an abject Christmas-a-holic) a mention of Christmas-anything, any time of the year, is a joy, a ray of hope, a harbinger of potentially magical spirit-lifting events to come!

With that in mind, the Denny Sanford Premier Center has announced one of the "most wonderful" Christmas concerts of the year! Multiple platinum Grammy award winners, Amy Grant, and Michael W. Smith are bringing their jubilant holiday show to the Denny on Saturday, December 7th.

This Christmas spectacular will include a full symphony orchestra for each show and will also feature special guest Marc Martel. You may know him from his viral YouTube videos, performance with the remaining members of Queen on American Idol, or his own Queen tribute show, "The Ultimate Queen Celebration".

"All three artists are also participating in the Sixth Annual Balsam Hill Celebrities for Smiles Charity Auction, where the public can bid on one-of-a-kind, celebrity-autographed, beautiful holiday ornaments on an eBay auction at Celebrities for Smiles. All proceeds will benefit Operation Smile, an international medical charity that offers free cleft lip and cleft palate surgeries to children and young adults all around the world."

With a combined 45 million in album sales between them, Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith are two extraordinarily gifted musicians, who will fill the Premier Center with a level of Christmas cheer, that may have you walking on air as you leave!

According to the Premier Center officials, showtimes, ticket prices, and ticket on-sale date to be announced at a later date. So as they say, (whoever they are) "stay tuned"!

For more information see the Denny Sanford Premier Center online, call 605-367-7288, or 1-800-338-3177.

Source: Denny Sanford Premier Center