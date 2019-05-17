Amplify Your Adventure with Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons

The Girl Scouts have been enriching and empowering girls lives for 107 years. That is over a century of inspiration! One of the best things about their programs is the chance for girls to try things they wouldn't ordinarily get to do. Whether that is camping, visiting a local business, traveling to other countries, or building a robot, there is always something on the horizon.

Speaking of which, Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons is hosting a special "Amplify Your Adventure" celebration on Saturday, May 18, from 1 to 4 PM, at the Outdoor Campus in Sertoma Park (off of 49th & Oxbow) .

This event for the whole family offers girls the chance to try canoeing, fishing, archery, running an obstacle course, learning new games like disc golf and ladder ball, and more! Plus there will be a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) demonstration showcasing water filtration.

The Girl Scouts have been turning out highly motivated role models forever and these activities give everyone an inside look at all the benefits there are to becoming one or a leader of them. No pre-registration is required and you don't have to be a Girl Scout to participate.

For more information, see Girl Scouts Dakota Horizon online , on Facebook , or call 1-800-666-2141.