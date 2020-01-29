Amir Beaudion Jr. Could Face Death Penalty

Amir Beaudion Jr. faced his arraignment on Tuesday at the Lincoln Co. Courthouse where he is facing several charges in connection to the death of 20-year-old Pasqalina Badi.

Dakota News Now is reporting that those charges include first-degree murder, second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, rape, and robbery.

Badi was found dead on the side of the road between Sioux Falls and Harrisburg.

Lincoln Co. State's Attorney Tom Wollman spoke with Dakota News Now and said, "In a charge involving first-degree murder, like this, we review what the evidence shows about whether it's going to meet any of the aggravating factors or circumstances."

Tuesday afternoon the judge entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Beaudion.

