Rock musicians are ready for the road. Music lovers are ready to fill venues. Let the live music begin again!

America's 50th Anniversary Tour is eagerly awaiting the return to the road and has the Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls on their radar.

The group who were cornerstones of rock radio in the 70s, America, is celebrating 50 years with a concert in the Washington Pavilion on October 20, 2021.

If you are holding tickets to any of the original Sioux Falls dates, they will be honored for this concert.

Tickets start at $36.50 plus applicable fees and are on sale now. You can get tickets here.

America's best-known tunes, which also include, A horse With No Name, I Need You, Ventura Highway, Tin Man, Lonely People, and Sister Golden Hair scored a Grammy Award in 1972 for Best New Artists. Their success quickly soared with a platinum album and one gold record in the early 70s.

America remains the founders and vocalists after 50 years: Gerry Beckley – lead and backing vocals, keyboards, guitars, bass, harmonica (1970–present) and Dewey Bunnell - lead and backing vocals, guitars, percussion.

Feel free to share the news using the #RESUME hashtag.