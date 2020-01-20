Americans Are Drinking Less Wine? Impossible
No, you're not reading the title of this article incorrectly. Americans are drinking less wine for the first time in 25 years.
The Wall Street Journal reports that Americans, specifically millennials bought less wine last year. Apparently, my generation is buying more "alternative" beverages. This includes hard seltzers such as White Claw and Truly, cocktails, and even non-alcoholic beer. Typically people start to drink more wine as they get older, just like the Baby Boomers. However, the Baby Boomers are even pulling away from wine.
According to the article from the Wall Street Journal, "Baby Boomers are drinking less because of lower disposable income, smaller homes—making wine harder to store—and health concerns." The report continues by stating, "For decades, wine benefited from the theory that drinking in moderation—particularly red wine—was good for the heart. More recently, studies have disputed that finding, suggesting any amount of alcohol can raise cancer risks and that the benefits of drinking are more limited than once thought."
Source: Wall Street Journal