Americans Are Drinking Less Wine? Impossible

According to the article from the Wall Street Journal, "Baby Boomers are drinking less because of lower disposable income, smaller homes—making wine harder to store—and health concerns." The report continues by stating, "For decades, wine benefited from the theory that drinking in moderation—particularly red wine—was good for the heart. More recently, studies have disputed that finding, suggesting any amount of alcohol can raise cancer risks and that the benefits of drinking are more limited than once thought."