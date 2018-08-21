‘American Vandal’ Season 2 Trailer: Poop, Yep, It’s All About Poop

The first season of American Vandal was sheer perfection. A brilliant concept hilariously executed in a succinct eight episodes. When the Netflix true-crime parody was renewed for a second season, as excited as I was for more, I was worried: how could they possible recreate the magic of the initial season? What could come close to the crude high school hijinks of Dylan Maxwell’s d–k drawings? Poop of course. Poop humor is the next and only logical follow-up.

The first trailer for American Vandal Season 2 reveals Peter and Sam’s next investigation: cracking the identity of the Turd Burglar. It was any other Chicken Finger Monday at St. Bernadine high school when, suddenly, all of the students started sh—ing their pants. “Who drew the d–ks” is now “Who made the entire school crap their pants?” Here’s the full synopsis for the new season:

Filmmakers Peter Maldonado and Sam Ecklund point their investigative lens at St. Bernadine, a private high school recently terrorized by a vandal known only as The Turd Burglar. Kevin McClain, a junior, has been expelled and awaits trial for the crimes. But is justice being served? Is the system rigged against the disenfranchised? And who is The Turd Burglar?

Will this Kevin McClain be able to match to the joyful idiocy of Dylan Maxwell? It’s hard imagine so. Can an entire season work on just poop humor alone? That, I’m unsure of. But still, the trailer is pretty hilarious and I have faith that even if Season 2 is no Season 1, it’ll still be another must-watch. Plus, I’m already kinda invested; who is the turd burglar? Bonus points for the tagline too: “Milk, milk, lemonade…around the corner, justice is made.” Prepare for all the poop jokes.

American Vandal returns to Netflix on September 14.