American Red Cross to Open Storm Recovery Service Centers
As people throughout the state of South Dakota attempt to get out from underneath all the damage created by the recent tornadoes and flooding in the state, the American Red Cross is opening several Recovery Service Centers across eastern South Dakota to help.
KSFY TV is reporting that five separate locations are about open here in eastern South Dakota to help victims through this difficult time. Those affected can go to any site to obtain clean-up kits, information about recovery planning, and learn about resources and assistance that may be available through the American Red Cross.
Here are the locations of the American Red Cross Recovery Centers:
Greater Sioux Falls
Sept. 23-25
10 AM - 8 PM
American Red Cross
2925 E. 57th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
McCook County
Monday, September 23
10:00 AM – 8:00 PM
McCook County Courthouse
130 West Essex Avenue
Salem, SD 57058
Lake County
Sept. 24 -25
10 PM – 8 PM
Cars for Less
455 South Highland Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Yankton County
Sept. 27- 28
10 AM - 8 PM
Emergency Management Office
807 Capitol Street
Yankton, SD 57078
Davison County
Friday, September 27
Saturday, September 28
10 AM – 8 PM
James Valley Community Center
301 W. 1st Avenue
Mitchell, SD
According to KSFY, those impacted by the storms are strongly encouraged to call the Helpline Center at 211 to self-report your storm damage. The Red Cross is working hand in hand with emergency officials throughout South Dakota to assess the needs of victims in the various communities and lend assistance as needed.
Remember, the Helpline Center here in Sioux Falls is still in desperate need of people to volunteer to help storm damage victims here in our area.
To learn more and to lend a hand, simply stop in at the Helpline Center at 1000 North West Ave, Suite 310, Monday through Friday, from 8 AM to 5 PM, and they'll match you up with a volunteer assignment.
Source: KSFY TV