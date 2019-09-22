American Red Cross to Open Storm Recovery Service Centers

As people throughout the state of South Dakota attempt to get out from underneath all the damage created by the recent tornadoes and flooding in the state, the American Red Cross is opening several Recovery Service Centers across eastern South Dakota to help.

KSFY TV is reporting that five separate locations are about open here in eastern South Dakota to help victims through this difficult time. Those affected can go to any site to obtain clean-up kits, information about recovery planning, and learn about resources and assistance that may be available through the American Red Cross.

Here are the locations of the American Red Cross Recovery Centers:

Greater Sioux Falls

Sept. 23-25

10 AM - 8 PM

American Red Cross

2925 E. 57th Street

Sioux Falls, SD 57108

McCook County

Monday, September 23

10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

McCook County Courthouse

130 West Essex Avenue

Salem, SD 57058

Lake County

Sept. 24 -25

10 PM – 8 PM

Cars for Less

455 South Highland Ave.

Madison, SD 57042

Yankton County

Sept. 27- 28

10 AM - 8 PM

Emergency Management Office

807 Capitol Street

Yankton, SD 57078

Davison County

Friday, September 27

Saturday, September 28

10 AM – 8 PM

James Valley Community Center

301 W. 1st Avenue

Mitchell, SD

According to KSFY, those impacted by the storms are strongly encouraged to call the Helpline Center at 211 to self-report your storm damage. The Red Cross is working hand in hand with emergency officials throughout South Dakota to assess the needs of victims in the various communities and lend assistance as needed.

Remember, the Helpline Center here in Sioux Falls is still in desperate need of people to volunteer to help storm damage victims here in our area.

To learn more and to lend a hand, simply stop in at the Helpline Center at 1000 North West Ave, Suite 310, Monday through Friday, from 8 AM to 5 PM, and they'll match you up with a volunteer assignment.

Source: KSFY TV