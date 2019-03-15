American Red Cross Opens Shelters to Assist Flood Victims

With so many affected by flooding the American Red Cross is assisting flood victims by opening shelters in Sioux Falls and Yankton, South Dakota.

According to a statement on Thursday, March 14, anyone who has evacuated their home due to flooding can go to the American Red Cross office located at 808 N. West Avenue in Sioux Falls. A shelter has also been opened in coordination with Yankton County Emergency Management. Anyone affected by flooding there can go to the Senior Center located at 900 Whiting Drive in Yankton.

The Red Cross is working with emergency officials to support the community’s and will continue to provide 24-hour disaster assistance as needed.

In addition, many offers from neighbors willing to help neighbors in Sioux Falls with clean-up efforts. The 211 Helpline is providing an avenue to connect people wanting to help with people needing help.

People wanting to volunteer can contact the Helpline Center by calling 2-1-1.

Anyone evacuated from their homes or affected by flooding may go to these shelters for food, beverages, information updates, and a safe place to stay.

Sioux Falls

American Red Cross Office

808 N. West Ave.

Sioux Falls, SD

Yankton

Senior Center

900 Whiting Dr.

Yankton, SD