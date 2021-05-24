‘American Pickers’ Are Coming To Minnesota This Summer

Do you have a collection of stuff laying around that you are looking to get out of your life? Sportscards are hot right now. Coca-Cola memorabilia is always popular. Folk art and early Americana collectibles are always in demand.

If you have anything that is valuable and collectible, then Mike Wolfe and Frank Fitz from American Pickers might be interested in checking it out. The hosts of the popular History Channel show will be in Minnesota and Wisconsin this summer.

Mike and Frank posted on Facebook about the future visit saying, “Look alive WISCONSINites and MINNESOTAns! The Pickers are looking for hidden treasure in your states this JULY! Reach out today and let us know who you think we should pick. NO STORES will be considered, ONLY PRIVATE COLLECTIONS.”

To nominate yourself, a family member, or collector friend to be featured with Mike and Frank, contact the show with your information. Email americanpickers@cineflix.com or call the best phone number I've seen in a long time, 1-855-OLD-RUST.

You never know if Mike and Frank will cross the border into South Dakota this summer. It wouldn't be the first time the guys were here.

Perhaps the pickers most publicized South Dakota visit happened in 2016 at the Pioneer Auto Show in Murdo when Mike and Frank bought a Mickey Mouse mannequin, old toys, jewelry, and a racecar. If you go to the auto show this summer, be sure to look for the picker's retired white Mercedes-Benz van that was prominently featured in the first few seasons of the show.