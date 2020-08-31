American Men May Be Drinking Too Much

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to rethink a lot of the things that we used to do on a regular basis, while extended periods of being socially distanced have greatly changed our daily habits and routines.

One area that has seen quite an uptick during the outbreak is the sale of alcohol as more and more of us have been indulging as we have been spending more and more time at home.

But while consumption of beer, wine, and spirits are up, the recommendations for how much we should be drinking, especially for men, are being adjusted downward.

BestLife is quoting a story from The Wall Street Journal that says a federal committee is proposing that the government's Dietary Guidelines for Americans drop the recommended daily drink limit for men from two drinks to one.

Increased deaths from cancer, cardiovascular disease, and more than 60 alcohol-related conditions are driving the proposed revision.

The two-drink standard for men goes back to 1990. The recommended daily limit for women remains at one drink.

The next step for the recommendation will be reviews from both the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which are both expected to weigh in on the proposed changes to the guidelines by the end of 2020.

Earlier this summer, the American Heart Association released the findings of a Nielsen report that showed alcohol sales in stores were up 54% nationwide in late March. Meanwhile, a Morning Consult poll said 16 percent of all adults said they were drinking more during the pandemic.