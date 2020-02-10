American Heart Association-Heart Month

Heart disease is both detective and non-detective. Meyer explains, "I think of it as if you have an electrical system and a plumbing system in your heart. Sometimes when we think about heart attacks, that's when some of those arteries and your heart become blocked. That's a plumbing problem. But you also have the electrical system in your heart. If your heartbeat is irregular, you might have a disease called 'A-Fib' or another disease that affects how your heartbeats."