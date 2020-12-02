America Announces New Date For 2021 in Sioux Falls

America's 50th Anniversary Tour has a new date after a couple of reschedules.

The group who were cornerstones of rock radio in the 70s, America, is celebrating 50 years with a concert in the Washington Pavilion on October 20, 2021.

If you are holding tickets to any of the original Sioux Falls dates, they will be honored for this concert. If you are unable to make the new date, refunds will be available until December 31st only. Refunds will not be available after that.

Tickets start at $36.50 plus applicable fees and are on sale now. You can get tickets here.

America's best-known tunes, which also include, A horse With No Name, I Need You, Ventura Highway, Tin Man, Lonely People, and Sister Golden Hair scored a Grammy Award in 1972 for Best New Artists. Their success quickly soared with a platinum album and one gold record in the early 70s.

America remains the founders and vocalists after 50 years: Gerry Beckley – lead and backing vocals, keyboards, guitars, bass, harmonica (1970–present) and Dewey Bunnell - lead and backing vocals, guitars, percussion.