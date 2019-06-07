UPDATE-AMBER ALERT: Two Missing Minnesota Children

KSFY TV (Used with permission)

 

Authorities say the children have been found safe and the suspect Jeffrey Lo is in custody.

 

Previous story:

Authorities in Minnesota have issued an Amber Alert for a one-year-old and three-year-old and are asking for the public's help in locating the children.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, at roughly 6:34 a.m. Friday, a suspect identified as Jeffrey Lo was involved in a domestic assault with the mother of his children in Cottage Grove, Minn.

KSTP reports Lo left the scene in a 2004 Toyota Sienna with a Minnesota license plate of 708-XEM. Authorities said the vehicle is tan.

Lo is described as being 5 feet 5 inches, weighing roughly 180 pounds, and having brown eyes.

The BCA reported Lo is armed. They advised those who see him to not approach him and instead to call 911 immediately.

