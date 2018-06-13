Amazon Pays Workers to Quit Job

With the current employment situation where some companies are offering sign on bonuses, because it's hard to find workers, I find it strange that there's a company out there actually offering money to employees to leave their job.

Amazon is doing just that. Yes, paying people to quit and never come back.

So, why are they doing this? It's their solution for employees who no longer want to work there.

Once a year, the company offers to pay full-time associates at Amazon fulfillment centers up to $5,000 to leave the company. Employees are eligible after one year of service.

If they accept the offer, they can never work at Amazon again. Amazon wants to employ only people who want to work there.

The company feels that keeping someone who doesn't want to work there is not healthy for the company and the employees.

Amazon hopes nobody takes the offer, but instead, takes a moment to realize what they really want.

