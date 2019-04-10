Amazon Has the World’s Strongest Coffee, Five Times Stronger

How about a jolt to get your day started? Or with this brew maybe a lightning bolt. Get ready for an eye-opener when you have a cup of the world's strongest coffee.

I just learned from Food and Wine that Black Insomnia has been tagged by coffee experts as the strongest coffee in the world. Just how strong? 736 milligrams of caffeine per cup! That's about five times stronger than one cup at Starbucks or Caribou. Keep in mind an average cup of Joe is anywhere from 95 to 165 milligrams.

No need to grab a wimpy Red Bull any longer or ask for an extra shot from your barista.

Food and Wine goes on to say that reviewers of Black Insomnia and those who purchased from Amazon say it packs a “bold,” “smooth,” and “chocolate-y” flavor.

And what will a pound of the Black Insomnia beans cost you from Amazon ? Right now $19.99.