Amazon Announces 1000 Full Time Jobs at New Sioux Falls Location

The first Amazon fulfillment center is on its way to Sioux Falls, SD, and along with it will be 1,000 new full-time jobs according to the company.

In a news release on Friday, the company stated "The site, which is anticipated to launch in 2022, will create 1,000 full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one."

South Dakota was already able to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic from a job loss perspective better than many states and to see the light at the end of the tunnel in regards to the pandemic with this on the horizon as well is a win-win for the economics in our region moving forward.

The fulfillment center will be 640,000 square feet and will be located in the newly developed Industrial Park north of Sioux Falls and I-90.

Many throughout the state have publically supported and commended Amazon on choosing South Dakota including the Mayor of Sioux Falls, Paul Tenhaken, “We are proud to have been selected by Amazon as their next fulfillment center location. Amazon’s decision to invest in our community reflects the company’s confidence in Sioux Falls’ economic climate and excellent workforce. The team at Amazon has been incredible to work with, and we are excited to welcome them to Sioux Falls and to help make this partnership a win-win for many years to come.”

Even though this is the first fulfillment center in the state, Amazon has been investing in South Dakota for years.

From 2010-2019, Amazon has invested more than $1 million in South Dakota, including infrastructure and compensation to employees in the state.

Amazon's investments in the state contributed an additional more than $469,000 into the state’s GDP over that same time period.

Now everybody loves Amazon and most people have brown boxes dropped off weekly or in our household almost daily and it is going to be neat to have this kind of juggernaut in Sioux Falls and providing this number of new jobs.