Amazon and Kohl’s Partner for Your Returns

The pilot program that rolled out in 100 Kohl's stores in 2017 is set to expand to all Kohl's store companywide beginning this July. The retail outlet will be accepting free, convenient, unpackaged returns for Amazon customers.

According to Associated Press, Kohl’s will accept eligible Amazon items, without a box or label, and return them for customers for free, providing additional service and convenience to Amazon customers. Why? "This new service is another example of how Kohl’s is delivering innovation to drive traffic to our stores and bring more relevance to our customers,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer.

And here's another bonus for Kohl's shoppers. The company also announced that it will expand its product relationship with Amazon by carrying Amazon products in more than 200 stores.

First Whole Foods now Kohl's. Who will be the next Amazon target?

