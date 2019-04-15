Amazingly Trump and Obama Finally Agreed on Something

Tiger Woods has brought Donald Trump and Barack Obama together.

Yes this actually happened!

The two finally agree on something as they both tweeted out their congratulations to Tiger Woods after his Masters victory on Sunday.

Who knew it would only take the most amazing individual sports comeback of all time to bring these two adversaries together.

Now maybe a Laker championship with LeBron leading the way next season will bring out more agreements between the two.

We can all at least hope right?