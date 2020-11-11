Amazing Deals and Discounts For Veterans Today, November 11

Today, November 11, is Veterans Day, a day to pay tribute to our heroes who have served proudly in the United States Armed Forces. Although we can never fully repay them for their service and sacrifice, some businesses across the Sioux Empire are offering deals and discounts as a way of saying ‘thank you.’ Here are a few from our friends at Delish for the food deals and browsing some local businesses on Facebook.

To receive the discount simply show your military ID card at these fine establishments:

Denny’s: Build Your Own Complimentary Grand Slam from 5:00 AM-Noon.

Buffalo Wild Wings: All past and present service members get a free order of boneless wings and fries for dine-in only.

Wendy’s: Free small breakfast combo.

Panchero's: Grab a free burrito as a tasty 'thank you'.

Cracker Barrel: Get a free Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. The Cracker Barrel will also donate a $10 gift card to Operation Homefront when you order certain dishes throughout the month of November.

Outback Steakhouse: Veterans receive a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coke product. Everyone will have the opportunity to “round up” the bill for Operation Homefront.

QDOBA: 50% off any entree.

Flyin’ J Truck Stop: FREE breakfast combo. They usually have some additional deals in the app.

Inca: Veterans may stop in Inca on 41st Street and pick up a free jar of salsa with no purchase necessary. Thank you, Julio!

Famous Dave’s: Free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and aside. If you’re ordering online use the code VETERAN at checkout.

Great Clips: Great Clips will show their appreciation for retired and active military service members by offering free haircuts on Veterans Day.

Caribou Coffee: Receive a free small coffee with military ID.

Kohl’s: A generous 30% discount for military members and their families.