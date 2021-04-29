Amazing Bird Trick in South Dakota Car Lot

The other morning Dave Roberts and I were out for a morning walk. After working for a couple of hours we like to bust out for a quick walk and then get back to work in the building. On our walk, we trapes through the Verne Eide Honda car lot. By the way, the new CRV's look pretty nice!

Earlier this week, we came across a Grackle in the parking lot. I don't know about you, and not sure Dave would agree, but when I see an animal doing strange things it catches my attention. We didn't know if Gary or Gracie the Grackle was sick or maybe stunned but it didn't fly away with the rest of the crowd when we approached.

I decided to walk by but Dave, well he didn't. He put his foot out and Gary or Gracie decided to hop on for a quick human carnival ride.

We left Gary, or Gracie the Grackle go on with his or her day after the foot ride.

So how about you? Have you ever came across animals acting a little off-kilter? If so, I'd love it if you share it with us, and we'll share it with our readers here on this fabulous website!

