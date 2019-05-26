Amazing Angel Opportunity at The Banquet

There are all sorts of things filling up the summer calendars.

I promise signing up to be on The Banquet Angel list will be one of the best summer experiences.

In 2017 The Banquet served 196,000 meals, and at least 25,000 of those meals were served to children under 12. - The Banquet

There are multiple ways to be a part of the incredible work they do at The Banquet in Sioux Falls.

One way to serve at The Banquet is to sign up to be on the Angel list .

When you are on the Angel her is the breakdown of how easily it works from The Banquet Website:

Sign up to be a Banquet Angel and receive volunteer text alerts when we need last minute help. Text the word ANGELS to 605-413-1971 to sign up. If you can help, reply back to the message. If you aren't able to help at that time, simply don't respond. Angel volunteers are lifesavers for us, we would love to have you on the team!

Get in those vacations, sign up for camp, but don't miss out on this amazing life impacting opportunity.

Sources: The Banquet