Already the Predictions Are out for This Year’s Holiday Shopping

Here we just finished Halloween but already the predictions are out for this year's online and in-store, or brick-and-mortar, holiday shopping - and numbers look pretty good.

Online spending is expected to be up nearly 15% this holiday season, totaling $124-billion dollars, in-person spending up just under 3%. That according to Adobe Analytics.

In fact, Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving, is expected to set a new record this year with more than $7.5-billion in sales. Thanksgiving Day sales are anticipated to increase by 16.5%, generating $3.3-billion.

Research shows Cyber Monday is still the best day to get discounts on things like toys. Black Friday's still the best day for electronic deals. And the most popular items this year are expected to be 4k TVs, retro video game consoles, and board games.

Source: RTT News