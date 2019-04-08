Allison Mack , the former star of the popular DC superhero series Smallville , pled guilty today in a case stemming from her involvement with an alleged “sex cult” called NXIVM. According to NBC News , Mack had previously pled not guilty to charges including “sex trafficking and racketeering” last year but has now reverse that decision:

She was among six people indicted last year for their roles in running the controversial group led by Keith Raniere, who prosecutors say ran a master-slave ring within the organization with Mack's help. As part of the secret group inside NXIVM, known as DOS, women were pressured to have sex with Raniere and brand his initials into their flesh, court papers say.

Appearing in court today in Brooklyn, Mack said (via Vulture ), “I have come to the conclusion that I must take full responsibility for my conduct and that’s why I am pleading guilty today.” Jury selection as scheduled to begin shortly in her case. Mack pled guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering.

Mack was allegedly a member of a group within the NXIVM organization called DOS. The original indictment claimed Mack “recruited women to join what was purported to be a female mentorship group that was, in fact, created and led by Keith Raniere. The victims were then exploited, both sexually and for their labor, to the defendants’ benefit.” It is unknown at this time whether Mack had agreed to a cooperation agreement in exchange for her plea.