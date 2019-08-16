Allegiant Sioux Falls Adds Another Flight Destination

Allegiant Airlines in Sioux Falls has added a new flight out of Sioux Falls Regional Airport. They are now flying to Punta Gorda Airport which is about 25 miles north of Fort Meyers, Florida.

Direct flights from Sioux Falls to the Punta Gorda Airport will begin November 15, 2019. Right now you can find Allegiant one-way flights from Sioux Falls to the Punta Gorda as low as $59. This particular flight will be operate twice a week.

Current Allegiant flight destinations out of Sioux Falls now include:

Orlando / Sanford, Florida

Las Vegas, Nevada

Phoenix / Mesa, Arizona

St. Pete / Clearwater, Florida

Punta Gorda / Fort Myers, Florida

You can view more information at Allegiant.com.