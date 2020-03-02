All You Can Drink Coffee In Sioux Falls For Flat Monthly Fee

There is a place in Sioux Falls where you can drink all the coffee your blatter can handle for one flat monthly fee.

Panera Bread has rolled out a new coffee subscription program for $8.99 per month. You must sign up for their free MyPanera loyalty program.

As the company's website states, you get unlimited coffee for the price of about 4 cups.

The subscription includes one cup of drip hot coffee, hot tea, and iced coffee every two hours during regular business hours and free refills of the same beverage while you are in the cafe.

Unfortunately, the subscription excludes cold brew iced coffee and espresso and cappuccino beverages.

Flat fee coffee isn't a new concept. Burger King had a $5 coffee subscription program in 2019, but a call to a Sioux Falls Burger King confirmed that the deal is no longer offered.

Panera Bread has two Sioux Falls locations.

