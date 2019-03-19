All Shopko Stores to Close by Mid June

Say adios to Shopko. Both Sioux Falls Shopko locations, along with every other Shopko department store in the nation will officially be out of business by early this summer.

KSFY TV is reporting that Shopko announced on Monday, (March 18) that they were unable to find a buyer for the stores the company hoped would still remain open as part of a restructuring effort. During Monday's announcement, Shopko indicated it now plans to close the doors on every one of their stores nationwide for good on Sunday, (June 16).

According to KSFY, earlier this year Shopko declared bankruptcy. At that time, the plan was to close 70 percent of the stores across the nation, while trying to keep the remaining locations open with the help of a restructuring effort. But according to company officials, those efforts failed.

Instead, we can now get ready for all the everything must go signs, and going out of business discounts, and sales.

Shopko is also in the process right now of evaluating options for its optical business. CBS News is reporting that back in January, Shopko was able to secure financing from Wells Fargo and a group of lenders to keep the optical side of the business up and running.

Source: KSFY TV/ CBS News