I will never forget where I was when I was told that Kobe Bryant had been killed in a helicopter crash back in January and I assume many of you feel the same way.

We are now learning more about what happened that Sunday morning when Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and a total of 9 people died during that horrific crash.

The Los Angeles County Coroners office released the report on Friday detailing about tremendously sad and gruesome accounts of what happened on January 26.

According to that report, Kobe and the rest of the passengers were killed upon impact scattering body parts all over the scene.

Among the other findings in the report, they concluded that the pilot of the helicopter didn't have any drugs or alcohol in his system and that Kobe only had methylphenidate in his system which is used to treat ADHD and narcolepsy.

Additionally, they reported that Kobe was unrecognizable but they were able to determine his body based on the tattoos on his body.

Kobe was found near the wreckage and his daughter was found in a nearby ravine which was consistent with the scattering of wreckage and bodies according to the report.

The FAA is continuing its investigation into what caused the crash on that fogging morning.

So far we do know that the helicopter made a sharp decline in altitude before crashing leaving many to wonder if it was the fog or if it was a combination of factors that caused the helicopter to crash.

This adds yet another chapter in an already agonizing story of loss and sorrow for not only the families involved, but a grieving sports community as well.