All Four Local Universities Win on the Football Field Saturday

It was a winning Saturday for all four local Universities.

USD, SDSU, Augustana and USF all picked up wins on the football field on Saturday.

USD who was fresh off a loss that included them scoring 50+ points, featured a game on Saturday where they won 14-6.

The Coyotes were able to get multiple defensive stands when it counted the most as they defeated Northern Colorado.

USD will get a bye week before they will take on Indiana State on October 5.

SDSU dominated Southern Utah University with a 43-7 win in which SDSU really didn't have any resistance both offensively and defensively.

SDSU also gets a bye this week before they will face off against Southern Illinois.

Augustana University rebounded from a loss the week before to #3 Minnesota State with a nice comeback at KO Stadium.

The Vikings fell down 13-0 but were able to hold Wayne State to just 61 yards in the second half and scored 26 strait points themselves for a 26-13 win.

USF went on the road to defeat SMSU 51-7 and USF put up 564 yards in a very successful day both on the ground and through the air.

This will be a big week for both Augie and USF as they will take the field Thursday against each other as they battle for the 'Key to the City' at Bob Young Field.

 

