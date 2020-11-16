All Costco Shoppers Required To Wear Facemasks, No Exceptions

COVID-19 cases are once again increasing at a dramatic rate across the country. States are in the process of re-enacting previous COVID-19 measures such as shelter in place advisories and indoor dining/bar restrictions. Now more than ever, Costco is also concerned with keeping its shoppers safe.

Beginning Monday, November 16th (today), all Costco members, guests, and employees are required to wear a face mask or covering while in the warehouse. USA Today reports that this means if shoppers have a medical condition, they are now included in this updated policy.

Recently, Costco provided this information on its COVID-19 Response page. Representatives of the shopping club state, "Members and guests must wear a face mask that covers their mouth and nose at all times. Individuals who are unable to wear a face mask due to a medical condition must wear a face shield...Entry to Costco will be granted only to those wearing a face mask or face shield." The only exception to this new rule is children under the age of two.

As mentioned in a previous article, Costco is still strongly encouraging its shoppers to practice social distancing. These recommended CDC guidelines include staying 6-feet apart from other shoppers and staying home when you are feeling sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and other local city officials are still requesting families limit the number of family members entering grocery stores to only one shopper per family per shopping trip.

Visit Costco's COVID-19 Response page for all the store’s latest procedures being implemented to keep members, guests, and employees safe.