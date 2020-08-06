All American Gymnastics Academy Open House

Guess what? This Sunday, August 9th, I will be at All American Gymnastics Academy for their Open House.

They have a brand spanking new facility fully equipped with state of the art equipment, a coffee shop, and Ninja Zone.

The new All American Gymnastics Academy is located on South Cliff Avenue just past the USF Stadium on 69th Street.

From 2-5 PM on Sunday, All American Gymnastics will be hosting an open gym. Kids can come to try out the inflatables, trampolines, and test out the gymnastics equipment.

Coaches will be on hand to talk to about filling the fall classes including Ninja Zone, Parkour, trampolines, tumbling, or gymnastics.

There will also be hot dogs, chips, and pop! Or try out something from the new Yakety Yak Coffee Shack.

All American Gymnastics Academy can also host birthday parties! Their birthday packages include inflatables, party rooms, and open gym.

But wait, there is more! At the open house, you can get registered to win one of three flat-screen TVs!

So come hang out with me from 2-5 PM this Sunday, August 9th.