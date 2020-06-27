All-American Drive-In Experience Coming to Lake Lorraine

I have a very vivid memory of the first movie I went to as a kid. We were staying at my grandmother's house in Missoula, Montana (my birthplace), and Grammie told us we were going to a movie. A drive-in movie.

She popped a ton of delicious, buttery, popcorn on her stove and put it in a big paper bag. She then told my two sisters and me to put our jammies and robes on. These were robes that she had made for us out of very colorful Native American blankets and they were the coziest things on the planet!

I know in our small child minds we were wondering, "What kind of miraculous place is this drive-in, where you can go, wearing pajamas, watch a movie and eat an endless supply of popcorn?"

The place was the Missoula Drive-in theater, in Grammie's big old, two-toned green Hudson car. The movie was Blue Hawaii, starring Elvis Presley. Whenever I think about that experience, I still can feel the softness of my robe, remember the crunch of the popcorn, and the happiness and wonder I felt while it was occurring.

Thanks to our worldwide pandemic, drive-in movie theaters are having a renaissance. It's unfortunate that this is what it took to bring back an American classic, but my guess is, people for whom drive-ins were a thing will revel in the revival, and children will enjoy the novelty of it.

With that in mind, a pop-up drive-in movie experience is coming to Sioux Falls this Friday through Sunday, June 26 - 28, at Lake Lorraine. The movie Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, starring Will Ferrell will be shown twice each evening, at 9 PM and 11:15 PM.

The movie will be shown on a 26 X 20-foot inflatable screen in the parking lot of the building south of Hobby Lobby (where the Farmer's Market takes place). You can listen to the movie through your radio, and you can text in concession orders which will then be delivered to your car.

You can only buy tickets at the event each night. Ages 12 and up are $10, kids 6 to 11 years old are $5 and 5 and under are free.

For more information check out the events section on the Lake Lorraine Facebook page.