Alex Trebek’s Final ‘Jeopardy!’

Alex Trebek, long time host of Jeopardy!, sadly passed away in November of 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Even after he announced his diagnosis, he never missed a show.

Originally, it was stated that Trebek's final show would be the week of Christmas, however, that has since changed.

Alex Trebek's final episode will air on January 8, 2020.

In a mass e-mail from the show, it states, "Thank You, Alex. A trusted voice. A welcome guest. For 37 years, we invited Alex into our homes knowing he would always bring a positive reminder of the rich and diverse world we share. Jeopardy! will go on – as he wanted – but starting Jan. 4, we present the last of the new shows hosted by him this

season, and on Friday, a special goodbye."

On the official Jeopardy! website, the statement reads, "When talking about Jeopardy!, Alex always said the contestants were the real stars of the show; he was simply 'the host.' Yet he brought to the role an uncommon grace and a style not typically associated with the quiz show genre, raising the game to a level that may never be equaled.

When Jeopardy! was reintroduced to audiences in 1984, Alex served not only as a host but also as producer: He hired the writers and researchers and set the tone, pace, and level of intelligence that carried the show through 36+ seasons. When he finished taping this last week of shows, no one knew they would be his last. He performed his responsibilities without complaint, just as he’d always done – with humor, generosity, and pride for the game he loved."

The episode will definitely be a tough one to watch. Set the DVR and grab a box of tissues.

You will be missed, Alex.