Alex Rodriguez Claims They Will Keep T-Wolves in Minnesota

Are the Minnesota Timberwolves going to relocate to a new city once new ownership takes over fully?

That is the question many Minnesota Timberwolves are asking after Glen Taylor agreed to sell the team.

One of the two new owners has answered that speculation and his answer may surprise you.

Future Timberwolves owner and former MLB star Alex Rodriguez answered a fan on Instagram and stated that indeed the new owners will "keep the wolves in Minnesota".

Now clearly that isn't etched in stone but it can be an optimistic sign that the T-Wolves aren't going anywhere, at least in the short term.

That sentiment has been in line with what current owner Glen Taylor has been telling the local media in the Twin Cities.

The speculation of a possible move centers around a couple of different factors, from franchise value to a new facility in the Twin Cities to even a more attractive place like Seattle or Vegas for free agents.

Regardless of the speculation, one thing is clear, Wolves fans want winners and hopefully, the new owners can deliver on that more than the current regime.

