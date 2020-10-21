ALERT: Harrisburg Home Invasion With Shots Fired

Wednesday morning at 6:30 AM the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office in Canton, South Dakota released the following Alert:

-ALERT*******ALERT-

HARRISBURG RESIDENTS - PRELIMINARY INFORMATION

Lincoln County Deputies and multiple other agencies are actively working a home invasion with shots fired just west of SD Hwy 115 on 272nd St. The suspect fled on foot after firing shots at the homeowner. Lock and remove keys from vehicles and lock your doors. If you see any suspicious activity near this area, please call 911. The suspect is a male, 5'10, wearing all black and is considered armed and dangerous, DO NOT APPROACH!!!

UPDATE from the Lincoln County's Facebook Page about the incident:

"Officers were eventually able to locate the gun as well as other pieces of evidence in the slough. The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Colton Nichols of Sioux Falls, SD. Colton was transported to the Minnehaha County Jail and lodged on charges of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Commission of a felony while armed, Discharge of a firearm at an occupied structure, Aggravated assault x 2, possession of a controlled substance. Colton is currently on parole in SD and he will appear in front of a Lincoln County judge tomorrow morning."