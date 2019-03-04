PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota is objecting to bills proposed by Gov. Kristi Noem aimed at protests around the construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

The civil liberties group says the bills may threaten freedom of speech and the right to protest.

Libby Skarin, policy director for the ACLU of South Dakota, says, "At best, these bills are entirely unnecessary. At worst, they are meant to chill free speech."

Skarin also says introducing new bills at this late stage of the legislative session is "problematic."

The Republican governor says her legislation would create a way to go after out-of-state money that funds pipeline protests.

