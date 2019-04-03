Cheers!

Minneapolis will be the first host site for the Final Four to serve beer and wine in the history of the event.

Over the years, the NCAA has been reluctant to allow alcohol sales at the Final Four even though the Final Four has moved to large stadiums that are off campus.

In the past, the only places you could grab a beer or a glass of wine was in a VIP area or a suite during the Final Four.

This is a slam dunk move for US Bank Stadium that will allow them to tap into a bunch of new revenue streams and capitalize on selling adult beverages.

According to the Star Tribune, SMG received permission to sell alcohol during the Final Four starting on Friday April 5 and ending on Monday April 8.

Texas Tech will take on Michigan State and Virginia will face off against Auburn in the Final Four on Saturday at US Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.