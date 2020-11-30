Alcester Man Leads Deputies On Black Friday High Speed Chase

Lincoln County deputies and Beresford Police officers had their high-speed driving skills put to the test on Black Friday as they were involved in a chase that led to the arrest of an Alcester man.

According to Dakota News Now, officers from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Beresford Police began a pursuit of a Ford F-150 Pickup in the city of Beresford around 10:30 pm. The chase quickly moved into southern Lincoln County, reaching speeds of around 100 mph.

Police say the 38-year-old suspect eventually crashed the F-150 into a telephone pole after he failed to negotiate a turn at the intersection of 476th Avenue and 295th Street.

Beresford officers arrested the suspect without incident and have charged him with aggravated eluding and DUI. No injuries were reported.