Air Supply, Gods of Love Rock, Are Coming to Sioux Falls

You know the songs - and more than likely skated to them in your earlier years. Air Supply is spreading the love in Sioux Falls on May 31, 2020, at the Washington Pavilion. The 'Lost in Love Experience' Tour will feature Lost in Love, Every Woman in the World, Making Love Out of Nothing at All, and All Out of Love, and more.

The ticket timeline looks like this:

Show Date: Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Washington Pavilion

Pre-sale tickets on sale: Thursday, March 5th @ 10:00 am – 10:00 pm using the password : AIRHEADS

Thursday, March 5th @ 10:00 am – 10:00 pm using the password AIRHEADS Public On-sale: Friday, March 6th @ 10:00 am

Air Supply made a big name for themselves in the late 70s and 80s by dominating soft rock and adult contemporary radio stations after opening for Rod Stewart on a massive world tour. Air Supply celebrated their 40th anniversary in 2015 and continue to delight audiences all over the world.

