How do you feel about raising the legal smoking age to 21 in South Dakota? I might be happening.

On Tuesday Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from Kentucky introduced a bill to raise the minimum age for buying tobacco from 18 to 21 years of age.

This would include all tobacco products including e-cigarettes. The bill is co-sponsored by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine from Virginia.

According to tabaccofreekids.org as of May 17, 2019, 14 states have already raised the tobacco sale age to 21. These states include Arkansas, California,Delaware,Hawaii,Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

KSFY TV is reporting a 2015 study from the National Academy of Medicine says if the purchase age were raised to 21 it would reduce tobacco use in teens by 12 percent. And that this would have a significant effect on teens in South Dakota.