AG PHD Field Day is Here

The Hefty brothers have done it again. AG Ph.D. is back and better than ever in 2021. This year's event brings a little something for everyone in terms of agriculture. It's located at the Hefty Brothers lot in Baltic. Here's a look at the days' events.

The day will kick off with field demos, beginning at 7 am. These demos will continue throughout the day. Also, starting just after 7 will be grain marketing with Swenson Commodities at the Morton Center.

Shortly after, AG PhD will be live in the Morton Center from 7:40-8:10.

Some of the other planned events include:

8:30 – 10:45 Brian & Darren take you on a guided tour of Ag PhD Research Plots

9:40 – 10:25, 10:55 – 11:40 & 12:40 – 1:35 – Mollie B with Squeezebox Band

10:45 – National Anthem & Vanguard Squadron Aerial Show 10:45 – 1:45 Lunch



There will also be a number of learning events throughout the day from some of the biggest names in agriculture.

For a full list of events, as well as directions, check out the AG PhD website.

Story Source: AG PhD