Ag PhD Field Day a Super Idea Share Farm Experience

Again this summer, we will have the opportunity to learn and get questions answered as well as visit with experts from around the world that will be on hand for Ag PhD Field Day. The event is hosted by Brian and Darren Hefty of Hefty Seed Company.

World record-holders in several categories will be on hand as well as high yield experts from around the country. The number of farmers who will be in attendance is staggering and the stage is set for another great day of learning and sharing ideas.

It's an awesome opportunity to meet up with your friends and really dig into some of the specifics of farming and taking your operation to the next level. Hope to see you on the grounds of Ag PhD near Baltic, South Dakota.