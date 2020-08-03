AG Appreciation Day at the Sioux Empire Fair Is This Wednesday

The Sioux Empire Fair is back and with it comes AG Appreciation Day, Wednesday, August 5th. The 37th annual event is organized by The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce and will be held at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

According to our partners at Dakota News Now, Nick Langerock of Raven Industries Inc. is the chair of this year's event. Langerock says that this year will present new challenges.

In times like this, I think we are all thankful to live in a community that is surrounded by agriculture and the hard work and ethics it has instilled in us. The world keeps throwing challenges at our farming communities, and we can learn a lot from their resiliency to succeed. Ag Appreciation Day is a way to thank the farming community and to show that we stand behind them. We are so thankful for the many ways our state’s farmers contribute to our livelihoods.

The luncheon will run from 11 am until 1 pm this Wednesday, August 5th. Farmers and Ranchers from around the area will be served a free lunch by over 175 volunteers from area businesses. Admission to the fair will also be free until 1 pm on Wednesday, thanks to Touchstone Energy Cooperatives.

Smithfield Foods will be donating the pork for the pork tenderloin sandwiches. And KXRB listeners can meet Andy and Christine who will be helping serve during the luncheon.

For more information on the event and to read about the new health and safety protocols put in place this year, due to COVID- 19 click here.